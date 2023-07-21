Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crown Castle (CCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) recently:

7/21/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$113.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $138.00.

7/18/2023 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Crown Castle is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,348. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.22 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Crown Castle Inc alerts:

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.