Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $270.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.20.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $222.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

