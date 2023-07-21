Wells Fargo & Company Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $118.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.