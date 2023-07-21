Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Inotiv Stock Up 34.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inotiv
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inotiv
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.