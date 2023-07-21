Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv Stock Up 34.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $174.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Articles

