Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $60.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.