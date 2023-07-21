Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.76. 388,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

