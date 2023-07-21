Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE EHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.