Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 101.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 207,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 99,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

