Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 601,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.