WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $439.28 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.46 million and $439.28 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00320732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 277.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003359 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

