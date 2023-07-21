WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.46 million and $437.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00314576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003359 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

