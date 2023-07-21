Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89.

Insider Activity

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $777,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.