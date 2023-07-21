WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

NYSE WNS opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. WNS’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

