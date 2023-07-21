WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,927 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up about 2.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVOO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.34. 8,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $92.31.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

