WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. 69,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,334. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.