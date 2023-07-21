WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. 69,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,334. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
