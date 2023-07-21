WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ECF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,059. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

