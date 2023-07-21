WNY Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,347. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.