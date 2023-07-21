WNY Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,297,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,969,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

