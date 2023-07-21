WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after buying an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 345,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. The stock has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.