WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 234,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.