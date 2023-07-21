World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.65

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 12869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday.

World Acceptance Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $910.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $68,306.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,059 shares of company stock worth $347,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

