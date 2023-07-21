X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 1,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

