X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

