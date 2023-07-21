Xavier Casanova Sells 14,853 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $52,876.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 534,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRST traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Presto Automation Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.40.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Presto Automation by 64.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Presto Automation by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

