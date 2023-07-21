Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.67. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

