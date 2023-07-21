Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.67. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.