Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) versus Crane (NYSE:CR) Critical Review

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Crane pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 1 3 0 2.75 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crane and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crane presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crane and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.35 billion 1.57 $401.10 million $7.55 12.29 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.53 1.26

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crane beats Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

(Get Free Report)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts. The Wind Power Service segment offers wind power construction, post-warranty, and asset management services. The Wind Farm Development segment engages in the development and operation of wind farms, which consists of wind power generation services through its wind farms, as well as the sale of wind farms. The Other segment is involved in the operation of water treatment plants. It also engages in the development and operation of solar power generation projects; and financial leasing business. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is based in Urumqi, China.

