XR Securities LLC Has $846,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

