yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $6,849.89

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,849.89 or 0.22913463 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $226.28 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,033 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

