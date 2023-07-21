Zacks Research Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.12.

First Solar stock opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

