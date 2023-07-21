ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $529,030.69

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $529,030.69 and approximately $132.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00105295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

