Zenyatta Capital Management LP Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DIS opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

