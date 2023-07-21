Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.21

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 77229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,653,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

