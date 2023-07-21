ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 3.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.97. 423,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,231,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

