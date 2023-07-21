Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

ZWS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 3,603,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Further Reading

