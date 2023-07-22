1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
VTWO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. 2,790,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.