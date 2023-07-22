1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after buying an additional 1,588,053 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,039,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 646,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,327. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

