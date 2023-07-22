1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,023.4% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 656,751 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2,926.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 426,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 561,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

