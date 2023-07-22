1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 275,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35,784.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,265 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,494,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,979. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

