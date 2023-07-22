1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 2.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. 20,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,655. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

