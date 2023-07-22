1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,849,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,861 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 379,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,954,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 240,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 261,664 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.