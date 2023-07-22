45525 (CUR.TO) (TSE:CUR) PT Set at C$3.00 by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price target on 45525 (CUR.TO) (TSE:CUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

45525 (CUR.TO) Price Performance

45525 has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.17.

Get 45525 (CUR.TO) alerts:

45525 (CUR.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

9342-8530 Quebec Inc, formerly Diagnocure Inc, is a Canada-based biotechnology company. The Company specializes in the development and commercialization of products relating to the diagnosis of cancer. It intends to focus its activities on business development efforts by out-licensing, selling or partnering with third parties with regards to its Previstage GCC and its new multimarker prostate cancer test (PCP).

Receive News & Ratings for 45525 (CUR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 45525 (CUR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.