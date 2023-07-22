4,998 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 46.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

