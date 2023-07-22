5,200 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCG opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $402.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

