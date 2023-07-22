6,965 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

