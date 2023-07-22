Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 127.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE TMO traded up $23.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $562.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

