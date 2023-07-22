Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. 9,102,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,209. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

