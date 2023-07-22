Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 8.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $60,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,623. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

