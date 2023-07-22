Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

NYSE ABT opened at $114.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

