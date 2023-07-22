AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %
ABBV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
