AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $253.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

