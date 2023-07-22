ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,425.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001888 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $178.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

